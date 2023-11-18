Bharti Singh faces embarrassment due to Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s newly developed habit: Find out what is it

The recent vlog posted by Bharti Singh on her and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube channel named Life of Limbachiyaa’s, the comedian is heard cracking jokes on Haarsh’s newly-developed habit of eating imlie (tamarind). She discusses the same with her house help who also cannot stop but laugh at Haarsh’s cravings.

Bharti Singh’s fun banter with her domestic help

The vlog begins with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s little munchkin Laksh aka Golla’s glimpse. He is seen playing around with his ball while the comedian is heard teasing him. Bharti takes the video forward. She shares that her friend was admitted to the hospital after suffering from a stomach infection and she is going to visit her. On her way, Bharti also shows her building to the viewers. It is all decked up with lights due to Diwali.

In her vlog, Bharti Singh introduces her friend Srikant Maski, a stand-up comedian and actor to her fans. She bumps into him outside the hospital. Bharti returns home and informs that Haarsh is upset with her because she promised him to come early but took a little extra time with her friend. The Khiladi 786 actress reveals the reason behind getting late and says that she and her friend started discussing dresses that celebrities wear at Ambani’s bash.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from Bharti Singh’s vlog

While shooting the video, Bharti Singh talks about her friend Jasmin Bhasin. She says that she is missing her a lot as she is away on a holiday to London. Bharti says that Jasmin often gives her beauty tips but she doesn’t follow them due to her busy schedule after Golla’s birth.

The comedian then starts filming Haarsh’s new habit along with her househelp. She says that she is getting embarrassed due to his demand whilst revealing that her husband has begun eating imlie secretly at midnight. Bharti Singh’s domestic help laughs at the same and asks why Haarsh does so. The comedian jokes that he is expecting a child. Bharti questions Haarsh about the same. He tells her that he satiates his sweet cravings by eating imlie.

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh started her career with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She ended up as the second runner-up on the show. Post this, Bharti appeared on Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, and others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh settled down with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo were blessed with their first child together Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa in 2022.