Bharti Singh, a popular television personality and comedienne who never fails to leave the audience entertained recently went through a health crisis. She was hospitalized as she underwent gallbladder surgery. To everyone’s relief, she was discharged yesterday and returned home.

Bharti Singh gets discharged from the hospital

Bharti Singh, who is currently busy hosting the show, Dance Deewane stays connected to her fans through her daily vlogs. She gives glimpses of her personal as well as professional life in the videos. Now, in the latest vlog, she mentioned that she got discharged from the hospital and she returned with her son who went to take his mom back home. In the clip, she can be seen eagerly waiting for her son and she expresses how anxious she has been in the past few days staying away from her son.

In an adorable gesture, Bharti’s son, little Golla carried with him a Ganpati soft toy which he gave to her mom.

Check out Bharti Singh and her son's video here:

After she returns home, she also shows the viewers the stone that was removed from her gall bladder. She shared that the pain of a gallbladder stone is unbearable and she prayed nobody has to go through it.

Later in the vlog, she informs that her mother, mother-in-law, and father-in-law are not aware that she is getting discharged from the hospital. "Yaar batana toh chahiye tha, ghar sajake rakhhe, (I should have told them, they could have decorated the house)." she jokes. She quickly corrects herself and says, they would not have decorated even after knowing as they have a kid, a pet, and her son's nanny who messes up everything. Bharti reaches home and meets hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and every other member who gets excited seeing her back home.

