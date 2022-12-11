Bharti Singh grooves with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma on 'Current Laga Re' as they promote Cirkus; Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh is quite a star among everyone including the TV audience and even Bollywood celebs. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. She keeps her fans updated with her everyday life as she shares videos from her shoots and with her son, Laksh. Her fun banter with hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is something the fans find adorable and very often we can see them sharing fun videos with each other. Recently, Bharti was seen having a fun time with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma during the promotions of their upcoming film Cirkus. Bharti grooves with Ranveer and Varun

As the team of Cirkus is busy promoting their film, it looks like they still find out ways to have fun. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma were spotted at a promotional event in Mumbai where they were seen shaking a leg with Bharti Singh on their song ‘Current Laga Re’. In the video, all three stars looked super energetic as they were cheered by the crowd. Check out the video here

Bharti’s anniversary post Few days back, Bharti shared a video on her Instagram handle with her little boy to wish Haarsh on their wedding anniversary. She was seen sending a message through the video full of demands to her hubby. As soon as she shared the video, everyone was quick to react to the post as the video was super adorable. There is no doubt that Bharti and Haarsh’s relationship is pure goals as the couple never fails to impress their fans. Here's the video

About Cirkus Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cast of Cirkus features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

