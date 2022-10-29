Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: NCB files 200-page charge sheet against couple- Report

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have once again been tangled in legal turmoil after two years. As per an ANI report, the Narcotics Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB) has filed a 200-page charge sheet against the couple in court. The couple was arrested in 2020 after the NCB seized cannabis in their home in Andheri. After the raid, NCB said that 86.5 grams of cannabis were recovered from Bharti and Haarsh's house.

NCB officials confirmed to ANI that both, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had admitted to consumption of cannabis (ganja). The magistrate court granted bail to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each. The two were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.