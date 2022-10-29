Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: NCB files 200-page charge sheet against couple- Report
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in 2020 after NCB seized cannabis from their house during a raid.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have once again been tangled in legal turmoil after two years. As per an ANI report, the Narcotics Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB) has filed a 200-page charge sheet against the couple in court. The couple was arrested in 2020 after the NCB seized cannabis in their home in Andheri. After the raid, NCB said that 86.5 grams of cannabis were recovered from Bharti and Haarsh's house.
NCB officials confirmed to ANI that both, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had admitted to consumption of cannabis (ganja). The magistrate court granted bail to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each. The two were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry and are best known for their comedy and hosting skills. The duo has hosted several reality shows and is among the first choices of the channel and producers. The couple was blessed with a baby boy, who they named Laksh Limbachiyaa and lovingly address as 'Golla'. Bharti Singh is currently hosting kids' singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022. The couple also launched the third season of their home production comedy game show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and had the bigwigs of the film industry participate in it.
After coming out on bail, Bharti and Haarsh cracked jokes on their arrest too. The search was conducted by the NCB as a probe into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.
