Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa worry about costly hamper arrived for Golla from a preschool; Find out WHY

Popular celebrities Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are among the most loved and well-known star couples in the entertainment world. Bharti, who rose to fame by doing stand-up comedy, fell in love with screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa and soon got married. The cute camaraderie between the couple, their realistic behavior, and their hilarious one-liners are loved by their fans and followers.

Bharti and Haarsh's new vlog:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa regularly share vlogs on their YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's). A few hours ago, the duo shared a new vlog wherein we see them unpacking a lavish hamper that arrived for their adorable son Golla aka Laksh. The hamper was quite big and had interesting books and interactive and educational games. Looking at all the gifts, Haarsh said, "Mujhe darr iss baat ka hai ki jo school ne gift hi itna mehnga bheja hai, unki fees kitni mehngi hogi.(My fear is that the school has sent such an expensive gift, their fees must be expensive as well.)" Bharti even thanked the school for sending so many useful gifts for Golla.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Bharti searches for good schools for her son:

In one of their recent vlogs, Bharti shared how she was extremely tense about finding the right school for Golla. She said, "I am very tensed because of one major thing and that is school. A lot of our relatives and friends have been making me scared that now Golla is a year old, we must begin scouting for good schools and send him as soon as he is 15 months old."

Further, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 fame shared, "I have no clue, which school should I send him to or what I should do. We all came to Mumbai after growing up so I don't know which schools are good. Some suggested schools in Juhu, Santacruz, Andheri, and Bandra. How Will he go to school? He still wears diapers. So if someone can suggest to me which school am I supposed to send him to in Andheri West Please let me know." A few of her fans had put their suggestions in the comment box of this vlog and had recommended preschool for the comedian's son.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently seen together in the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

