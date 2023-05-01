Bharti Singh has a sweet REQUEST to her fans; Guess What?

Comedian duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town and their camaraderie is truly amazing. They tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh often share every detail about their little munchkin with their fans and are fans' favorite couple. They even create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)'. While Haarsh rarely makes an appearance these days on the blog due to his tight schedule, Bharti took it upon herself to continue with the daily vlogging.

Bharti requests fans to send her mangoes

Bharti shares glimpses of her daily life with the fans on the vlog. She shares details about her son and husband and often is seen in the videos. Other celebs like Jasmin Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill, and others are also featured in the vlogs when they visit Bharti or they go out together. In the most recent vlog, Bharti shared with her fans that Gola tasted the season’s most favorite fruit, the 'mango', and loved it. Then, Bharti went on to express her love for the fruit and shared, “Aam jitna bhi khaa lo, man nahi bharta (No matter how much you eat a mango, it never satisfies your mind).” She called herself ‘Aamori’, one who loves mangoes a little too much.

Bharti further asks her subscribers to send her mangoes. She says, “Mere jitne bhi subscribers hai, jiska aam ka kaam ho, aur humare vlog acche lage ho, wo hume aam bhejna chahe toh comment kar sakte hai. Bhej do aam (All my subscribers, who have a mango business, and find our vlogs interesting, they can send us mangoes and you can drop a comment too).”

In her classic style, Bharti then goes on to make a joke and says, “Hume koi agar puche aam chahiye ya Haarsh chahiye, hum turant bol denge Haarsh chahiye, kyunki wo khaas hai, ye aam hai! (If anyone asks us if we want Haarsh or mangoes, we would immediately say we want Haarsh, because he is special, he is 'Aam' (general)!)”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan hosted show's registration begins; Deets Inside