Bharti Singh is overjoyed after her son finally calls her ‘Mumma’; Take a look

Bharti Singh, who is popular for her witty humor, recently dropped a video wherein she revealed that her baby boy Laksh, lovingly called Golla, has finally said ‘Mumma’. The comedian who has been entertaining the audiences with her jokes for more than a decade now is presently seen vlogging. She and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa own a Youtube channel titled Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL) where they share vlogs on a regular basis.

Bharti Singh reveals Golla has finally uttered ‘Mumma’

Bharti Singh’s video begins with Haarsh Limbachiyya telling the viewers that they are going shopping. They share a humorous conversation and as they move in their car, they show the Worli sea link view to their followers. Bharti also shares that her son Laksh has started calling her ‘Mumma’ from the past few days. While saying so, she panned the camera towards her baby to show viewers how her baby says ‘Mumma’ but as he faced the camera, he refused to utter the same.

In the next frame, the Limbachiyaa family is seen in the mall. They buy things for themselves and then reach the hospital for Golla’s vaccination. The last leg of the vlog sees Bharti Singh introducing her fans to her editors. She also teases them in a funny way and ends her video on a light note as she indulges in a playful banter with Haarsh.

About Bharti Singh

Professionally, Bharti Singh began her career with reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She ended up as the second runner-up on the show and earned critical acclaim for her comedy as a child character named Lalli. Post this, Bharti appeared on Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Gangs of Haseepur and others. Apart from TV, the comedian has appeared in films like Khiladi 786, Sanam Re and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Personally, Bharti Singh is married to screenwriter, producer and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The duo tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child together Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa in 2022.

