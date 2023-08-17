Bharti Singh is worried about her son Laksh's health; says 'fever will remain for 2-3 days'

Popular celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been audiences' favorite duo in the entertainment industry. Renowned for their incredible chemistry and skills, the duo consistently keeps fans engaged through their social media accounts, sharing every aspect of their lives. They also treat their fans by sharing adorable glimpses of their little son Laksh whom they lovingly call Golaa. In their latest vlog, Bharti and Haarsh provided an update about their son's well-being.

Bharti Singh is worried about her son Laksh's health:

A few hours ago, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a new vlog on their YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s). In the vlog, the comedian informed her fans that her son Laksh aka Golaa, has a fever and expressed her distress about it. She shared, "Golaa has had a fever since 5 am, and Haarsh and I have been awake since then. I didn't feel like creating a video, but now that he's sleeping, I thought of making a video. Currently, he doesn't have a fever; I have given him medicines. The fever will last 3-4 days due to an infection, but he will recover soon as many people are getting a fever nowadays."

Bharti then praised her better half, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, for being a doting and concerned father as their little one is unwell. She shared that to make Golaa happy, Haarsh went out and bought cars for him. She called Haarsh a wonderful father and revealed that despite being out for work, he's consistently calling her every half hour to ask about their son Laksh's temperature. She mentioned that Golaa is very strong and after seeing the gifts bought by Haarsh, he will become even happier.

Bharti then showed how Haarsh was showering love on Golaa by unpacking all the gifts for him. Towards the end of the vlog, Bharti informed that Golaa had developed a fever again and had his dinner. She mentioned that he was quite irritable due to being unwell and that everyone was taking care of him. She shared that her mood was also off as her son was ill, but she was positive that he would recover by tomorrow. Bharti and Haarsh then expressed that Golaa was unwell and irritated, but they believe he will soon recover.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently seen together in the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

