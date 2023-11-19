Bharti Singh misses her bestie Jasmin Bhasin, asks her to come back soon from her London holiday

Bharti Singh, who often posts interesting vlogs on her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Youtube channel recently dropped a video wherein she was heard talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 bestie Jasmin Bhasin. She also revealed how Jasmin frequently shares beauty tips with her.

Bharti Singh misses Jasmin Bhasin for THIS reason

The vlog begins with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s little munchkin Laksh aka Golla enjoying with his ball and the comedian teasing him playfully. Bharti takes the video forward and shares that she is going to hospital to see a friend who is admitted there after suffering a stomach infection. The Sanam Re actress bumps into her old friend and stand-up comedian Srikant Maski outside the hospital.

After returning home, Bharti Singh informs fans that her hubby Haarsh is upset with her because he expected her to come home early. She then begins talking about her friend Jasmin Bhasin. The comedian says that she is missing Jasmin a lot as she is away on a holiday to London. Bharti shared that Jasmin is the only person who gives significant beauty tips to her like what she needs to do with her skin, hair or nails. But she is unable to follow any of them due to her busy schedule after Golla’s birth. The TV personality even says that she will see if the Bigg Boss 14 contestant will be able to maintain her body the same way after becoming a mother.

Here’s a few glimpses from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is a prominent personality of the small screen. She captivated the audience with her first appearance itself. Bharti started with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where she ended up as the second runner-up. Post this, the comedian became part of several popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Gangs Of Haseepur, among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh took the wedding vows with screenwriter and producer, Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo welcomed their first child together Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa in 2022.

