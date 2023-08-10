Bharti Singh opens up about Jasmin Bhasin not winning Bigg Boss 14; says 'She is so innocent'

It's no secret comedian Bharti Singh and actor Jasmin Bhasin share a strong and beautiful bond of friendship. Even during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Bhasin on several occasions mentioned how she often visited Bharti. Jasmin even heaped praise on Singh's cooking skills and the manner in which she handles her household. In one of Bharti’s recent YouTube videos, Jasmin Bhasin can be seen visiting Singh’s house and giving them all a wonderful surprise. During the video, Bharti also shared why according to her, Jasmin did not win Bigg Boss Season 14.

Take a look at what Bharti Singh has to say about Jasmin Bhasin

A week ago, Bharti Singh posted a daily vlog on her YouTube channel featuring one of her best buddies Jasmin Bhasin, who visited her house. At the time when Jasmin came to Singh’s house, Bharti was out shopping with Laksh (Golla). Bharti rushed back home to welcome her friend.

In her vlog, Bharti said, “Jasmin kitni achii hai, pura 15-20 min ya addha ghanta isne mere ghar ke bahar wait kiya kyunki isne wada kiya tha main milne aaungi aur main Lokhandvala chali gayi (Jasmin is so good, she waited outside my house for 15-20 mins or maybe even half an hour just because she promises me she will visit but I went to Lokhandvala).”

To which Jasmin replied, “Koi 15-20 min wait for nhi kiya exactly 8 min wait kiya hai (I didn't wait for 15-20 mins, I only had to wait for 8 minutes.)”

Reacting to what Bhasin said, Bharti added, “Kitni bholi hai yeh, issiliye Bigg Boss jeeti nahi tu final (She is so innocent, that’s why she didn't win Bigg Boss.)”

Bharti Singh-Jasmin Bhasin's friendship

Comedian Bharti Singh and actress Jasmin Bhasin met on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where both went to fight off their fears. The duo started supporting each other throughout the stunts in the show. Their friendship grew stronger with time and both are often seen hanging out together.

Meanwhile, in the past few weeks, Singh has made several appearances on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has managed to entertain the audience with her humor.

Work-wise, Jasmin has been a part of several music videos, ever since her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The actress continues to win the hearts of her fans.