Bharti Singh opens up on her fees being reduced post-pandemic, ‘Main 1 lakh leti thi, par ab…’

Bharti Singh is one of the most succesful comedians in the entertainment industry. She has carved a place for herself in the industry with her talent of entertaining others with her funny one liners. Over the years, Bharti has been seen on several television shows, both as a host, and entertainer. Besides television, her humor also reflects in the regular vlogs she uploads on her YouTube channel. Given her reputation and popularity in the industry, it's safe to say that Bharti is one of the highest-paid comedians. However, recently, she shared that how post pandemic her remunerations have been cut down.

Bharti Singh on how pandemic affected the industry

The comedian who was once a part of The Kapil Sharma Show shared how covid affected all industries badly, including the entertainment industry. For this reason, she is paid less than what she used to get before. But, she believes an artiste should be paid what they deserve. She said, "No artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho ho payega. (If you do not pay me at least 25% of what I used to charge, I won't work)" However, if it's just a day's work, then she will most definitely do it. "But if you ask me to give 26 days in a month to a show, and I am not even being paid well for it, I would prefer to take a step back because main bhi apne bacche ko 12 hours ghar par chhod kar aaungi, so I need to be paid for my work. (I will leave my child at home for 12 hours)"

Bharti Singh on how her remuneration is affected

However, just because her payments are affected, it does not mean she compromises on her performance. In fact, her love for performing live on stage continues growing stronger. “I don’t say things like, ‘Main 1 lac leti thi, par ab 50 hazaar le rahi hu toh 6 ki jagah 3 jokes hi maarungi. (I'm taking 50,000 instead of 1 lac does not mean that I will crack 3 jokes instead of 6) Once I go on the stage, I don’t even remember for how long I’ve been asked to perform or how much I’ve been paid. Live shows mein mujhe rokna padta hai because I’m not someone who follows the script. So, I never ever complain about overtime also,” concluded the comedian.

