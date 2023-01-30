Bharti Singh pens an adorable birthday wish for husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; Arjun Bijlani and others comment

Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town, and their camaraderie is truly amazing. Bharti and Haarsh are undoubtedly fans' favorite couple, and they share every detail about their personal and professional life with their fans. The couple even create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)'. Over the years, the celeb couple has never skipped a chance to entertain the audience either by taking a dig at each other or by sharing hilarious social media posts.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrates his 36th birthday today January 30 and on this occasion, Bharti Singh pens an adorable wish for her husband. Sharing Haarsh's picture ob her Instagram handle, Bharti wrote, "Happy birthday husband @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Baby humesha heathy aur khus raho aur humesha mere aur Golle ke sath raho."

Take a look at Bharti's post here:

Soon after this, fans, colleagues, and friends started dropping heartfelt birthday wishes for Haarsh. Celebs such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, Madalsa M Chakraborty, Neeti Mohan, Pratik Sehajpal, Pavitraa Puniya, Jaswir Kaur, Nisha Rawal, and others also penned birthday wish for Haarsh.

Speaking about their personal life, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's career:

Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows, whereas Haarsh has written for the shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too.