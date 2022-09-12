Bharti Singh poses with a female bouncer at an event; Fans call her ‘humble’

Bharti Singh is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The star has carved a niche for herself with her excellent comic timing and great hosting skills. The comedienne and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have hosted several reality shows together. She is known for her down-to-earth personality and often gives glimpses of the same. Bharti was recently spotted at an event, where she posed with a female bouncer.

In a recent video, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs host Bharti Singh was spotted at an event. She looked beautiful in a floral print attire with a pink jacket. She was seen posing for the paparazzi when a female bouncer accidentally came in front of her. But she wasn’t bothered, instead, she clicked pictures with her also. The shutterbugs were seen hailing her as the real-life Babli bouncer, which is a character played by actress Tamannaah Bhatia in her upcoming movie, ‘Babli Bouncer’. Fans of Bharti Singh were impressed with her sweet gesture and said ‘She is humble to others’. Another fan called her ‘sweet’.