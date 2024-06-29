Bharti Singh receives advanced birthday gift from THIS special person; Hint: comedian shares a close bond with him

Bharti Singh, the lively host of Laughter Chef, shared a heartwarming moment on her YouTube channel, Life of Limachiyaa’s. In her latest vlog, she received a special pre-birthday gift from none other than Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty. This gift came shortly after Shetty’s appearance on Colors TV’s Laughter Chef in the Anna Special episode.

Bharti and her husband Harsh's genuine reactions were captured beautifully in the vlog, adding an extra layer of joy and warmth for their dedicated fans. It was a delightful and memorable moment that showcased the genuine bond between Bharti and Suniel Shetty, making it a must-watch for all.

What did Suniel Shetty gift Bharti Singh?

Suniel Shetty delighted the comedy queen, Bharti Singh, with a thoughtful pre-birthday gift—an ice-cream maker. This charming gesture was perfectly in line with his recent appearance on Colors TV's Laughter Chef in the Anna Special episode.

Additionally, the De Dana Den star was invited to the LOL podcast, hosted by Bharti and Harsh, where he shared his insights on making ice cream at home.

During the podcast, Suniel Shetty shared a simple yet delightful recipe: blend fruits, curd, and honey to create a delicious homemade ice cream. This practical tip not only showcased his culinary skills but also added a personal touch to his gift.

The ice cream maker came with a heartfelt note from Suniel and his wife, Mana Shetty. The note conveyed their warm wishes for Bharti's upcoming birthday on July 3. The combination of the thoughtful present, the insightful recipe, and the sincere birthday wishes made this gesture truly memorable for Bharti and her fans.

Harsh and Bharti felt overwhelmed by Anna’s heartwarming gesture

After receiving the gift from Suniel Shetty, Harsh and Bharti were genuinely touched by the Bollywood star's thoughtful gesture, a moment beautifully captured in their latest vlog. Harsh, sharing his heartfelt surprise, reflected on how, as Bharti's husband, he hadn't yet begun to think about what gift to give her for her upcoming birthday, whereas Shetty had already made such a thoughtful and timely gesture.

Bharti, visibly moved, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Shetty and his wife in the vlog. She conveyed her excitement about using the new ice cream maker soon, promising their fans an upcoming vlog where she would share the joy of making homemade ice cream.

Her enthusiasm and gratitude not only highlighted the warmth of Shetty’s gift but also emphasized the special bond between them. This heartwarming exchange added an extra layer of joy and anticipation for their fans, who eagerly awaited the upcoming vlog showcasing Bharti's homemade ice cream-making adventure.

Take a look at Bharti’s Singh’s post:

Harsh expects gift from Neha Kakkar on his birthday

During their delightful exchange, Harsh playfully pointed out to Suniel Shetty that his birthday falls in January, subtly hinting at a gift from the Bollywood superstar in a humorous manner.

Bharti, quick to respond, added to the humor by suggesting that since Harsh is currently hosting Superstar Singer 3, he should consider asking for a gift from Neha Kakkar, who is judging the show. She cleverly tied this in with her own hosting experience on Dance Deewane season 4, where Suniel and Madhuri Dixit were judges, implying Harsh could technically ask for a birthday gift from Neha Kakkar.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s post:

Amidst laughter, Harsh jokingly extended his request for a gift to the talented Dilbar singer, adding a playful twist to their banter. Their light-hearted interaction showcased their camaraderie and added a touch of fun to the vlog, making it a joy for their fans to watch.

