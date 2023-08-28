Bharti Singh reconnects to her long-forgotten passion after 15 year break; Can you guess what it is?

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Fans shower love on Bharti for her comedy skills and hilarious comeback. However, the comedienne has now reconnected with her long-forgotten passion after 15 years of long break.

Bharti Singh reconnects to her long-forgotten passion:

At the start of her new vlog, Bharti Singh expressed excitement about reconnecting to her passion after 15 years. She first creates suspense for her fans by sharing how she is extremely happy about making a decision to follow her passion again. Bharti even asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa to accompany her but he refused saying that he wanted to spend time with their son and puppy. We then see that Bharti reaches the rifle shooting academy and recalls how she used to do rifle shooting 15 years ago. The comedienne shared that when she reached the national level, everyone had their own riffle but she didn't.

Bharti mentioned that she then decided that she wanted to own a riffle after earning money but she forgot after getting busy with her work. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 fame also joked that people who do riffle shooting are very serious unlike her. She recalled how she used to fool around when she practiced riffle shooting which used to disturb other people. Bharti was then seen aiming and practicing rifle shooting and even tried two guns. Bharti was then seen enrolling for the rifle shooting course in the academy. The comedienne shared her joy of living her passion again after a 15-year hiatus.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3, 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him Gola and later named him Laksh. Their son is adored by friends and fans and receives tremendous love for his cuteness.

