Bharti Singh reveals why she feels awkward when someone refers to Haarsh Limbachiyaa as her husband

Bharti Singh is known for her hilarious takes on different life situations. Her comedy has won over millions of hearts. Besides entertaining the viewers on TV, the laughter queen runs a YouTube channel in partnership with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The channel, which is named Life of Limbachiyaa's (LOL), offers several vlogs giving a sneak peek into Bharti and Haarsh's personal life. In her recent vlog, she talked about why she gets awkward when someone refers to Haarsh as her hubby.

Bharti Singh laughs while calling Haarsh Limbachiyaa her husband

The latest vlog posted by Bharti begins with her morning walk. She tells her viewers that she has been walking for the last hour and is now heading toward her home. But as she moves ahead, Bharti's son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, nicknamed Golla, comes to the park to play with her. The mother-son duo share some heartwarming moments with each other before going home. The comedian also revealed that she tries to be regular with her morning walks but just can't keep up with it.

In the next frame of the video, Bharti Singh is seen flaunting her post-walk glow. While interacting with the viewers, she says that her son and husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have woken up. Bharti then begins to share that she starts laughing whenever she calls Haarsh her husband. She reveals that neither of them feels like they are married to each other; instead, the only bond they feel between them is that of friendship. The actress states, "Koi bolta hai na aapke husband kahan hain, mein bolti hun husband? Husband mujhe lagta hai koi uncle type honge. Aisa lagta hai kiski baat kar rahe hai yaar. Hum toh dost hain (When someone says, ‘Where is your husband?’, I ask husband? I feel like husband will be some uncle-type man. It doesn’t feel like they are talking about Haarsh. We are friends, right)."

Here are some glimpses from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is a well-known television personality. She started off with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she ended up as the second runner-up. Post this, the comedian appeared in several popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Gangs Of Haseepur, among others.

On a personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter and producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

