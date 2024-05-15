Mother's Day is a significant occasion that is observed on the second Sunday of May annually in numerous countries. In 2024, this heartfelt day was joyously celebrated on May 12th. Mother's Day serves as a beautiful tribute to our mothers, as well as a heartfelt recognition of the remarkable women who fulfill the role of a mother in someone's life. One such individual who wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of Mother's Day is Bharti Singh, ensuring that this special day was made memorable for all those dear to her, including her househelp.

Bharti Singh, who regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel, offered her fans a sneak peek of her Mother's Day celebration with her family.

Bharti Singh gives costly gift to her househelp:

On the special occassion of Mother's Day, Bharti Singh treated her mother, mother-in-law, and her family with a grand lunch date. After their lunch date, the comedian gifted her mom and her mother-in-law gorgeous gold matching bracelets. Her mom and mother-in-law were surprised and elated to receive this as a token of love from Bharti.

After returning home, Bharti expressed gratitude towards her househelp, Rupa Didi. Bharti purchased a pair of gorgeous gold earrings for Rupa on the occasion of Mother's Day on Gola's behalf.

She shared, "I bought gifts for my mothers but I also purchased a small gift for Gola's second mother, Rupa didi, who takes care of him day and night. Only Gola will give this gift to her because on Mother's Day, everyone misses their children. At this point, I feel Gola is extremely close to her heart. She has forgotten everything for Gola including her home and her children. So, she deserves this."

Bharti then handovers the gift to her son Gola (Laksh) and asks him to give it to his nanny. The 2-year-old runs towards the kitchen and gives the gift to Rupa Didi. After receiving the gift from her beloved Gola, Bharti's househelp was surprised and over the moon.

The Dance Deewane 4 host asked Rupa Didi to wear those earrings and said, "She takes too much care of Gola and she deserves this." Rupa Didi showered kisses on Gola and excitedly wore them.

Towards the end of the vlog, Bharti expressed her disappointment as no one gave a gift to her on Mother's Day. She mentioned that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa should have given her a gift on Gola's behalf as her son is just two years old.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh is currently hosting Dance Deewane 4. Speaking about Haarsh, he is anchoring Superstar Singer 3.

