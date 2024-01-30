Bharti Singh tears up on son Laksh’s school admission day; ‘Bohot chota hain abhi, kaise chod ke aayungi?’

In one of her recent vlogs, Bharti Singh shared an exciting update with her fans. The comedienne shared that her son, Laksh, who is lovingly called Golla got admission to a school. Like every mother, it was an emotional moment for Bharti Singh. She teared up as she wondered how she would spend two to three hours without her little one.

Bharti Singh tears up as her son Laksh goes for school admission

Bharti Singh started her vlog by informing fans that she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to school to get their son, Golla admitted. As she says this, she tears up and says, “Kyase chhod ke aayungi? Abhi chhota sa hai, diaper pehenta hain.” She wipes her tears and says that Haarsh will get angry if he sees her crying as he says that other children also go to school at this age.

Check out Bharti Singh’s moments with her family here:

On their way to school, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa talk about the timings of the school. Bharti says that they will look for a school where classes start at 12 pm, but Haarsh says that classes for kids usually start at 11 am. They share a fun banter over choosing school based on their timings as Bharti is worried that it will be difficult for Golla to wake up early.

However, after getting the admission, Bharti Singh shares her happiness. She shares with her fans that they are impressed with the school faculty as they told her that she can speak in Punjabi and Haarsh can speak in Gujarati at home. "Itni achhi school hain. Bola English aati nahi hain, toh bolte hain English sikhane ke liya hum hain," shared Bharti.

Last year, in her vlogs, Bharti shared her concern over finding a good playschool for Golla. She even asked her viewers and fans to suggest a good school for him.

Bharti married Haarsh on December 3, 2017, after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son, Laksh in April 2022.

