Bharti Singh, the comedy queen, is currently delighting audiences as the host of Dance Deewane 4. Beyond her role on the dance reality show, Bharti also shares glimpses of her daily life through her personal vlog, offering viewers a glimpse into her world.

In her latest vlog, the comedian revealed a deeply personal struggle about being admitted to the hospital for surgery. Despite being surrounded by her loving family, the thought of leaving her son weighed heavily on her mind.

Bharti Singh undergoes gallbladder surgery

Bharti Singh shot her last vlog for her YouTube channel from the hospital. In the video, she shared that she was scared and in pain as well. The popular comedian expressed, “Dance Deewane ke shoot se or pain se bhi zyada zaruri mujhe mera baccha hai. (For me, my child is more important than shoot or my pain).”

Bharti got emotional as she shared, "Chote bacche ko itna akele nahi chordna chahiye. Phir Haarsh bhi hai mere saath kuch papaerwork hota hai, bahut saari cheezein hoti hai. Par ghar mein bahut saare log hai. Operation ho jaaye toh chali jau bacche ke paas. (We shouldn't leave the little one alone like this. Haarsh is also with me; there's some paperwork and a lot of things to take care of. But there are many people at home. Just waiting for the operation to happen, so I can go and meet my child)."

However, after the surgery, Bharti shared that it was successful and she felt nothing as she was under anesthesia. The celebrity host said, “Bahut royi mai, bahut darr laga. (I cried a lot, I was very scared).”

She revealed that the operation happened in the afternoon and she’s perfectly fine and happy that everything went well.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh began her career as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she finished as the second runner-up. Her remarkable journey includes appearances on popular shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

In her personal life, she tied the knot with screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple joyously welcomed their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

