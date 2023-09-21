Bharti Singh visits Kapil Sharma's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings; Here's why he calls her 'talented'

Much like us, celebrities also hold Ganesh Chaturthi as one of their beloved festivals. From the grand celebration at the Ambani's to celebrities inviting Lord Ganesha into their homes, social media is flooded with posts capturing the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. Comedienne Bharti Singh, too, offered a glimpse of her celebration on social media, sharing the joy with her fans and followers. She even treated her audience to a vlog, taking them along as she visited the homes of close friends and family to partake in the festivities.

Bharti Singh's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

A few hours ago, Bharti Singh shared a new vlog with her fans and followers on her YouTube channel. In this vlog, we see the comedienne giving a glimpse at other Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her in-law's house and at her maternal house. We see the Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa families welcoming Ganpati Bappa with great enthusiasm and dancing with joy while celebrating this auspicious festival. Bharti also welcomed the paparazzi to her house to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and is seen having a fun conversation with them. Later, we see Jasmin Bhasin having lunch with the family as she attends their house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

Bharti Singh visits Kapil Sharma's house

In the next scene, Bharti and Haarsh visit Kapil Sharma's house to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. After showcasing Kapil's beautiful Ganesh idol, we witness some light-hearted banter among the stars of The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking at the camera, Bharti says, "Finally, Kapil Bhai is here after getting very fit and slim. I often tell him to start making vlogs because he's really good at it." Kapil playfully interjects, teasing Bharti, "If you leave some space for me, then I'll make them too. You make vlogs everywhere (laughs)." Bharti responds, "You get 9 million views, why not make vlogs?" Kapil replies, "I'm learning, Bharti. I will soon make a new vlog. Bharti is very talented. We use a script. She does anything without a script and people enjoy that. So I don't have talent like her but I'm learning from her and being inspired by her, I made one vlog and I will soon release my second vlog." Both then hail "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Later, we see Bharti and Haarsh attending Ganpati Bappa's aarti at their house. After bidding goodbye to her fans, Bharti's vlog ends.

