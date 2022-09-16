Bharti Singh wishes her son to grow-up to be like actor Shagun Pandey; Find out why

The mega extravaganza will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships of the viewers with their favourite characters like never before this year. While it is a massive celebration in itself with tons of entertainment for one and all, this year is even more momentous as Zee TV celebrates 30 glorious years along with Zee Rishtey Awards, which will air on the channel in the coming days.

Bharti Singh is among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She is an excellent host and comedian, who has been winning hearts with fantastic comic timing and wittiness. She is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the couple was blessed with a baby boy few months ago. The actress is presently hosting the kids reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs . The comedy star recently hosted the Zee Rishtey Awards, which celebrated 30 years of the channel.

The channel kickstarted the annual extravaganza of the Zee Rishtey Awards by hosting a special episode of ‘Naach, Gaana, Hungama and Talent’; we must say, all the actors definitely had a gala time during the shoot. Zee Kutumb stars like Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Rhea (Tina Philip) and Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Kundali Bhagya’s Rishabh (Manit Joura), Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi), Bhagya Lakshmi’s Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Maliksha (Maera Mishra), Meet’s Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey), Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Damini (Sambhavna Mohanty), Sanjog’s Gauri (Kamya Punjabi) and Gopal (Rajat Dahiya), as well as Mithai’s Siddharth (Aashish Bhardwaj) and Mithai (Debattama Saha), were a part of this special episode, which was being scored by upcoming non-fiction show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ judge, Anu Malik and the host, Bharti Singh.

While all the actors were showcasing their talent during this special episode, it was Aishwarya Khare and Shagun Pandey’s hidden talent that surprised everyone on the set. Shagun sang the peppy song ‘Aahun Aahun’ and Aishwarya sang the evergreen, ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla’ song. The two actors gave a splendid duet performance of the song 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. The judges of the show were amazed by their performances. Well, that’s not it, after the performance, there was a sweet little surprise for Shagun which left him in tears. The surprise was a video from Shagun’s parents, where they had a special message for him. They expressed how hard-working and a lovely son he is. While Shagun was indeed in happy tears, Bharti Singh shared that she will be blessed if her son Laksh is even 10% of as talented as Shagun.

Bharti mentioned, “I have recently become a mom and most of the time I am thinking about what my son would do when he grows up and what kind of person he will be. You (Shagun Pandey) are a multi-talented person, an all-rounder. You can sing, dance, act, play musical instruments, and do everything. If my son Laksh turns out to be even 10% of what you are, I will feel that Harsh and I have achieved everything.”

Shagun Pandey mentioned, “My parents have been very supportive of me and my career. I am from Chandigarh and today as I stand here next to Jay Bhai and Anu Malik sir, it is a very big deal for me. I have worked really hard to reach where I am today. I would like to thank Zee for making me capable of doing what I do today.”

Zee Rishtey Awards’ ‘Naach, Gaana, Hungama and Talent Episode’ will air on 18th September.

Also read- Bharti Singh and her 'Jaan' Laksh are the cutest Yashoda and Krishna in town; See PHOTO