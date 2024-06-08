Bharti Singh's ‘exchange offer’ joke about Arti Singh shocks husband Dipak Chauhan; his unexpected reply wins hearts

Bharti Singh recently uploaded a new vlog on her YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s). In the video, the comedy queen and her son attended her dear friend Krushna Abhishek’s twin sons’ birthday party.

Also present at the party were the newly married couple, actress Arti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan. Bharti teases Arti’s husband Dipak by asking him whether the girl (Arti) is fine and whether he is happy with her. She further tells him that there is an ‘exchange offer’ too for him.

To her witty question, Dipak replies that he is very happy with Arti and there is no need for an exchange offer.

To his reply, Bharti again told him that she would ask him the same question 6 months later and in response, Dipak once again replied that she could ask him the same question 60 years later and his answer would still remain the same.

Arti Singh listening to his response started blushing and Bharti also loved hearing this reply, as a result of which she gave blessings and best wishes to the couple.

It was quite a witty question on the part of Bharti but the response definitely won the hearts of all the viewers and showed how strong the bond is between Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s marriage

In an interview with Times Now, Arti Singh revealed that she met her husband, Dipak Chauhan, through an arranged marriage setup orchestrated by his aunt. Singh admitted to previously rejecting several matchmaking attempts but agreed to meet Dipak out of curiosity.

Their first meeting quickly developed into a meaningful relationship, culminating in their upcoming wedding.

Arti shared that although she had met numerous potential partners before, no one resonated with her until she met Dipak. His genuine interest and significant efforts, including relocating from Navi Mumbai to Andheri to be closer to the Bigg Boss 13 star, set him apart and won her over.

Arti Singh’s television journey

Arti Singh, an Indian actress renowned for her roles in Hindi television, began her acting journey in 2007 with the Star Plus drama series Maayka. Throughout her career, she has appeared in numerous TV shows such as Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris.

Arti gained widespread recognition after competing in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, where she was one of the finalists.

This season of Bigg Boss was particularly successful, becoming the most-watched in the series. In 2024, after a three-year hiatus, Arti returned to television, taking on a negative role in the show Shravani.

