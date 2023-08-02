Bharti Singh's GENEROUS act towards a needful kid is applauseworthy

Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians and actresses both in the Indian film and television industry. The Comedy Circus fame and her husband writer Harsh Limbachiyaa had one of the biggest moments of their life with the birth of their son Laksh Limbachiyaa on 3 April 2022 whom the couple fondly calls Golla. The couple likes to post some adorable and lovely videos of their family and son Golla on their YouTube Channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaas). In her recent YouTube vlog, Singh how she donated one of Golla’s cycles to one of her fan’s child which was gifted by none other than television actor Shagun Pandey.

Bharti Singh donates one of her kid’s cycles to a fan

Popular couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa enjoy a good fan following on social media platforms. They go on to keep their fans engaged with their latest updates of life on their social media platforms and their YouTube channel. In her recent YouTube vlog, the 39-year-old comedian revealed that she gifted one of her son’s Golla cycles gifted to a fan’s child who happens to be the same age as her son. She revealed that earlier she thought that the cycles were gifted by some unknown but later came to know that were gifted by actor Shagun Pandey .

Singh has often expressed that she has always wanted her son to be like the Meet actor and he respects all elders around him. The Comedy Circus fame revealed that she decided to give one of the cycles to her fan who had mailed her requesting for the cycle. She was glad that her fans consider her like a family and that a kid like Golla will play with the cycle and send her blessings. Singh further added on a fun note that Golla still doesn't call her mumma and ends up ignoring her

Bharti Singh’s professional life

Bharti Singh is known for her comedic performances in shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She also participated, in reality, shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was recently seen making a cameo appearance in the Karan Johar-directed Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

