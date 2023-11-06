Bharti Singh’s gets THIS expensive gift from Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Karwa Chauth; Find out

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated the occasion of Karwa Chauth grandly. They shared a vlog of the same giving a detailed outlook from the day to their fans. In the video, Bharti also revealed the gift she got from Haarsh on Karwa Chauth.

Bharti Singh’s Karwa Chauth gift from Haarsh Limbachiyaa

In the latest vlog shared by Bharti Singh, the comedian gave a glimpse of how she spent her day on Karwa Chauth. The video began with Bharti telling what she would eat in her Sargi (Morning feast on Karwa Chauth). She also showed the two Sargi hampers that came for her from her mother-in-law and Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni.

After finishing off with her morning meal, Bharti Singh starts getting ready for the evening. She wears a green and blue-hued suit with contrasting jewelry for the special day. Soon after, the Khiladi 786 actress goes to her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to help her wear the mangalsutra. She goes on to ask him for her gift.

Take a look at Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Karwa Chauth celebrations

Before Bharti leaves for Kapil Sharma’s house to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Haarsh gifts her an expensive pair of sliders which she saw in a mall a week ago. On seeing her present, the comedian gets overjoyed.

In the last part of the vlog, audiences witness Bharti enjoying the Karwa Chauth day with Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni. She is also seen dancing with her son Gola aka Laksh after reaching her home.

About Bharti Singh

Talking about her professional endeavors, Bharti Singh started with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She earned critical acclaim for her comedy as a child character named Lalli on the show and ended up as the second runner-up. Post this, Bharti appeared on Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Gangs of Haseepur and others. Apart from comedy shows, the comedian has appeared in films like Khiladi 786, Sanam Re, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo welcomed their first child together Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa in 2022.

