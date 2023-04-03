Bharti Singh’s little munchkin Laksh celebrates first birthday; Here’s how the comedian wished her son

Bharti Singh does not need an introduction. The popular TV personality and comedian is one of the prominent faces in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She has carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the duo has a son named Laksh. Their son is adored by friends and fans and receives tremendous love for his cuteness. Bharti affectionately calls him Golla.

Bharti Singh’s son turns one today

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their cute little bundle of joy, son Laksh on April 3 last year. They had hosted a Harry Potter-themed photoshoot to reveal the face of the little one. Laksh is already popular as he is seen regularly on Bharti’s social media posts and the couple’s YouTube channel. In their vlog, they share with the fans how Golla keeps them up all night and their little family moments. Owing to this, Golla has already earned popularity.

The little one turned one today and Bharti took to her official Instagram handle to share some adorable snaps from Golla’s birthday photoshoot. Fans went awww over Golla’s cuteness. Bharti also shared a message for the little one as she wrote in the caption, “happy 1st birthday @laksh_singhlimbachiya (Golla) lots of love babu. bade hoke humari tarha hi banna. god bless you.”

Take a look at the birthday post of Bharti’s little one here:

Industry friends of Bharti took to their Instagram stories to wish Golla on his day. They also commented on Golla’s birthday photoshoot. Arjun Bijlani wrote, “too cute,” while Shradhha Arya and Sachet Tandon dropped red heart emoji. Mahhi Vij, Kiku Sharda, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan and Arti Singh are among the many celebs who wished Golla.

Pinkvilla wishes the tiny munchkin a very happy birthday!

