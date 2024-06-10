Bharti Singh’s little one Golla can’t stop praising Jasmine Bhasin ‘bua’; says THIS about Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Besides entertaining with her perfect punches on TV shows, Bharti Singh frequently enthralls her fans through videos on YouTube. The comedian keeps posting fresh vlogs giving a glance at her personal life. Bharti’s comic takes on different situations, son Golla aka Laksh Limbachiyaa’s cute antics, and her camaraderie with house help is what make her videos relatable and enjoyable at the same time.

In the latest vlog dropped by the actress, close friends Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin were seen paying a visit to her home.

Bharti Singh’s son Golla heaps praise on Jasmine bua

The new video by Bharti Singh begins with the Laughter Chefs host informing her viewers that Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have come to their house. She revealed that they were coming near their place to get a body checkup done and so they thought of visiting her too. The actors became friends while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

The vlog showcases Jasmine having a great time playing around with Bharti’s little munchkin Laksh, who is lovingly called Golla. They make for an adorable sight while rejoicing together.

The Naagin 4 actress is seen mingling with Golla so well that she jokingly asks the comedian to deliver one baby for her as well. She gives the baby boy a ride in his small car and sings ‘Aaja meri gaadi mein beth ja (come sit in my car)’ along with it.

After Aly and Jasmine leave, Bharti Singh talks to Golla. The little one reveals his fondness for the Bigg Boss 14 duo. He says that Aly mamu told him he has a lot of cars. While praising Jasmin Bua, he said that she is ‘Sundar (beautiful)’.

Take a look at some of the clicks from Bharti’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is among the most incredible comedians in India. She started her career with the stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Her act as a small child ‘Lalli’ in the show made Bharti a household name.

The actor-comedian showcased her talent in various other hit shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

