Bharti Singh's son Golla attends Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra's birthday party; WATCH

Comedian Bharti Singh enjoys a massive fan following in real life as well as on social media owing to her talent. She keeps her fans updated with her everyday life as she shares videos from her shoots and with her son, Laksh. Her fun banter with hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is something the fans find adorable and very often we can see them sharing fun videos with each other. Recently, Bharti shared a video with her son where the mother-son duo can be seen attending a birthday party. Bharti-Laksh attends birthday bash

In one of the vlogs shared by Bharti, we can see that she along with his son Golla aka Laksh are going to attend a birthday party and the little one looked super excited. The comedian reveals that as it is Laksh’s first birthday party, so they both are super happy about it. Well, the birthday bash was of none other than actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra. Further in the video, we see Bharti sharing glimpses from the bash and the birthday girl looked super adorable in her cutesy outfit. Talking about Kapil’s wife, Ginni Chatrath, Bharti said that ‘There’s so much to learn from this woman as she manages so many things at a time.’ For the unversed, both Bharti and Ginni share a beautiful bond as they are often seen catching up with each other. Here’s the vlog

About Bharti Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They are legit one of the cutest couples in the telly industry as they never fail to express their love in public. Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows, whereas Haarsh has written for the shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too.

