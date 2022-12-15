Bharti Singh's son Golla looks at her mommy in an adorable way; CHECK out

Comedian Bharti Singh enjoys a massive fan following in real life as well as on social media owing to her unique talent. Besides this, she keeps her fans updated with her everyday life as she shares videos from her shoots and with her son, Laksh aka Golla. Her fun banter with hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is something the viewers enjoy a lot and very often we can see them sharing funny videos with each other. Recently, Bharti shared an adorable picture with his little one and we are just in awe. Bharti and Laksh’s photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bharti shared a cutesy picture of her and Golla where the little one can be seen looking at her mommy in the most adorable way. It looks like he just can’t take his eyes off from his mother who was looking beautiful in the picture. We can also see Bharti holding two cute puppies and the one is planting a kiss on Golla’s cheeks. As soon as she shared the picture, celebs and fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Here’s the post

More about the photo For the unversed, this photo is from the birthday bash of Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra where the mother-son duo enjoyed to the fullest. In the vlog shared by Bharti, she revealed that it was Golla’s first birthday party and the little one looked pretty excited for that. She also shared some of the glimpses from the bash and also talked about Kapil’s wife. Here’s the vlog

About Bharti On the professional front, Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows. Talking about her personal life, she tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 2017 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy in April 2022.

