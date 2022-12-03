Bharti Singh’s video with her baby boy wishing Haarsh Limbachiyaa ‘happy anniversary’ will melt your heart

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today, December 3. And to mark their special day, Bharti shared a romantic picture post and a sweet video on Instagram to wish her life partner. The couple tied the knot of December 3, 2017. Bharti is quite active on social media, she keeps her fans hooked by posting reels, fashion posts and more.

Bharti took to her Instagram feed and shared an adorable video with her baby boy to wish hubby Harsh . She was seen sending a message through the video full of demands to her hubby. She captioned the post, “ye Msg sirf @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ke liye dosto kya harsh ye sab karega ya nahi plssss comment maie jarur batao.” Earlier in the morning, Bharti also shared a throwback photo of them together from their wedding and wrote, “happy anniversary husband @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Love you 3 December golden day of my life.”

On the other hand, Haarsh took to his Instagram story to share a photo with wifey and wrote, "I love you".

Celebs comment on the anniversary post

Reacting to the picture, several other celebs expressed their love for the couple. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “He's tooooooooo cute Goloo Moloo Happy Anniversary guys.” Pratik Sehajpal said, “Happy anniversary to you @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @bharti.laughterqueen.” Shamita Shetty wrote, “Happy anniversary.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Career

Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows.

Harsh has written for the shows namely Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live. He has also written dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi. Harsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too.