Bhavana Pandey gives a sneak peek into Farah Khan's party as she enjoys with Bigg Boss 16 clan and others

Bigg Boss 16 kept the audiences on the edge of their seats till its grand finale episode which was held on February 12. After surviving 135 days in the house and showing his unfiltered personality, rapper MC Stan was declared as the winner of the show. He lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Owing to this grand win, filmmaker Farah Khan organized a grand bash for all Bigg Boss 16 contestants. This bash was also attended by many other celebrities from the Bollywood industry.

Bhavana Pandey took to her social media handle and dropped several photos with Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Chunkey Pandey, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Genelia Deshmukh, and more. All the celebrities flash their million-dollar smile as they pose for the cameras. Sharing these pictures, Bhavana captioned, "Faru !!!!! Thank you for fabulous evening !!!! And wishing all the biggboss contestants the very best !!! #everyonesawinner #easiersaidthandone #hatsoff !!"

Take a look at her post here-

About Farah Khan's party:

Farah Khan's grand bash was attended by many celebrities such as Sania Mirza, Arbaaz Khan, Gauahar Kha, Gautam Gulati, and many others. Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De and more attended Farah Khan's party.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be a lucky show for many contestants as they bagged big projects during and after their stint. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig were roped in a new show, Junooniyat, which premiered on February 13. Audience favorite Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan will soon be seen in Big Brother UK. Shalin Bhanot will play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show titled Beqaboo. Reportedly, Tina Datta has also bagged a big-budget South film.