Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii RUBBISHES marriage news to Parth Samthaan; here's what she has to say

A news report about Parth Samthaan and Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii Kumar tying the knot has created a lot of buzz. As reported in Times Now, Parth and Khushalii are all set to take the plunge in December 2023 or January 2024. The report claimed that Parth and Khushalii are deeply in love and have gotten a go-ahead from Khushalii's brother Bhushan Kumar. It also had the mention of the families being busy in preparations.

The publication reached out to Khushalii's team and Parth too. While Khushalii's team stated that it was a 'baseless rumor', Khushalii and Parth remained unavailable for comment. However, now, Khushalii took to her Instagram account and reacted to the report of her wedding on cards.

Khushalii Kumar rubbishes wedding rumors with Parth Samthaan

Fashion designer turned actress Khushalii Kumar took to Instagram and posted a picture of the news report and mentioned that the news was false. She wrote, "False. I love rumors. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew."

Have a look at Khushalii Kumar's Instagram story

About Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan's connection

Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan met on the sets of a music video titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham which was a heart-break song. The duo looked compatible and shared a sparkling chemistry. They reunited for another song titled Dhoka: Round D Corner which was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Yet again, the duo shared an electrifying chemistry which led to the rumors of their link-up.

About Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his stint as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. However, he became a household name with his popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actor broke his lover-boy image with a gangster-based web series titled Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. He has many popular music videos to his credit. His recent work has been Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5.

About Khushalii Kumar

Khushalii started off her career as a fashion designer and she created designs for many International personalities. She entered the entertainment industry in 2015 with a music video. She will be making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Dahi Cheeni starring R. Madhavan wherein she will don the hat of a lawyer.

