Bhuvan Bam calls Kapil Sharma 'bhaiya', says his visit on the show is 'aukaat ke bahar'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. Now, in the forthcoming episode of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of laughter as the Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Gujral, Dolly Singh and MC Stan will be gracing the show. Recently, Bhuvan shared a picture with Kapil and thanked him for inviting the former on the show.

Bhuvan Bam pens a gratitude note for Kapil Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bhuvan shared a picture with comedian Kapil Sharma as they were seen posing for the lenses. Sharing the picture, he wrote ‘Aukaat ke bahar aa gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma Show pe! Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me.’ As soon as he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and also expressed their excitement for the episode. Stand-up comedians Zakir Khan and Harsh Gujral also posted fire emojis under the post. Well, we too can’t wait for the episode to go on air as it would be a great dose of entertainment for everyone.

Check out the post here

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

