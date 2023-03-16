Bhuvan Bam reveals unheard tale about his surname in the latest promo of Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show happens to be one of the most loved and watched comedy shows in India. The show has been graced by many personalities from all fields. Be it entertainment, politics, or sports, this show has hosted guests and celebrities from all aspects.

The Instagram handle of Sony TV has posted the promo of the upcoming episode, where we see YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Gujral, Dolly Singh, and MC Stan will be coming to the show this weekend.

"Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Gudiya ne apne jokes se sabko hasaya, Yo yo bus stan se milke sabko bada maza aaya!", the post read.

Kapil's question to Bhuvan Bam about his name

In the latest promo, we see Kapil pulling Youtuber Bhuvam Bam's leg by asking him, "Ek bat batao Bhuvan apke naam ke k aage Bam pehle hi lagta tha ya shuru shuru mein jo Youtube content banaya usko dekh ke laga ki shayad 'Bam' ki zaruat padh sakti hai?" which made the audience go into fits of laughter.

Bhuvan replies, "I have lived my whole life with this joke. Mere class ke bacche muje zindu bam kehte the. To mere bade bhai ne bola ek bar bas bol dena koi kuch nahi kahega. School gaya aur kisi ne bola aur zindu bam to maine kaha to lag jau".

About Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvam Bam started his career with YouTube video content on his channel known as BB Ki Vines which became quite popular.

He released several music videos "Teri Meri Kahaani, Sang Hoon Tere, Safar, and many more. He made his OOT debut in 2023 with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar and later appeared in Rafta Rafta.

