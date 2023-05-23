Big Boss OTT 2 teaser ft. Salman Khan and Raftaar to release on THIS date: Report

Salman Khan will be seen hosting the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and fans can't keep calm. Ardent fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see the megastar once again on the screens. Salman, who is popular for his hosting skills, has stepped in Karan Johar's shoes and will be seen taking the entertainment quotient higher. On May 20, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Salman Khan has shot for the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 teaser update:

Now according to the reports, the teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to release soon. Yes, you read it right! The wait will be soon over. According to Tellychakkar's report, the teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be out today or will release during the weekend. In the teaser, Salman Khan would give an insight into what the new season would be about and what the audience can expect from it. Reportedly, Salman has shot the promo along with singer Raftaar and the latter would also be seen in the teaser.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

After Bigg Boss OTT season 1's success, the makers are now gearing up for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Like the previous season, this season might also see popular celebrities participating in the hit show and showcasing their unfiltered personality. Amidst all this, the makers of the show have started approaching well-known personalities for the second season.

According to several reports, popular celebs such as Rajeev Sen, Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan have approached for Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be launched grandly and will run for up to 3 months. Post which, Bigg Boss 17 will go on air and is likely to witness a run time of 3 months too. However, there is no official confirmation of this news by the channel/platform yet.

