Bigg Bose fame Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures from her Ooty trip, fans shower love

Sumbul Touqeer has become one of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry now. Her innocent yet powerful personality won several hearts after she participated in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. This 19-year-old actress is already making her mark in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from this, she also maintains an active social media life and keeps updating her fans regarding her personal and professional life.

Currently, the Imlie actress has taken some time off and is spending her time in Ooty with actress Ulka Gupta. Sumbul has been constantly updating her fans about the trip and the adventures she is having there.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted new pics as she is not yet done treating her fans with her Ooty adventure. She uploaded many pictures of herself in the scenic beauty with Ulka.

"Photo dump", the post read.

Recently, an incident happened when she was bitten by a monkey while exploring the streets and was rushed to a hospital to get proper treatment.

Sumbul Touqeer stepped into the showbiz industry as a child artist and has been part of shows like Jodhaa Akbar, Waaris, and Chandragupta Maurya. She got a break as an adult in Star Plus show Imlie where she played the lead character opposite Fahmaan Khan which gave her huge recognition. Sumbul's career reached to next level when she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and became a household name.

She made her Bollywood debut in Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 in 2019.

