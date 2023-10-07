Bigg Boss 1 fame Bobby Darling spotted getting aggressive with male passenger in Delhi Metro

Bigg Boss 1 fame Bobby Darling is grabbing the headlines following a viral video. Bobby Darling has been away from the entertainment industry for quite some years. She was recently in the news for his petition for same-gender marriage. While fans were missing Bobby, the actress grabbed the attention of the viewers with a viral video.

Bobby Darling gets aggressive in a viral video

A video of Bigg Boss 1 fame Bobby Darling has gone viral on the internet wherein she can be seen getting aggressive and beating up a male passenger. In the video, Bobby is seen hitting and slapping the passenger while a police officer intervenes and tries to solve the matter. However, even in front of the official, Bobby is seen as aggressive and agitated over the other passenger.

About Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling was born as a man. He was named Pankaj Sharma. However, he identified more as a woman and thus went through a sex-reassignment operation to become a woman in Bangkok. He changed his identity to Pakhi Sharma aka Bobby Darling. She got married to Ramnik Sharma in 2016 and had reported domestic abuse. Bobby had recently revealed facing many legal hurdles due to her sexual orientation. The actress has been a part of projects like Navarasa, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Chalte Chalte among others. In the year 2016, Bobby participated in Bigg Boss season 1. The season also had popular contestants like Rupali Ganguly, Carol Gracious, Amit Sadh, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmeera Shah, and Salil Ankola among others. Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy won the show.

Other infamous incidents in the Delhi Metro

Various incidents from Delhi Metro keep on grabbing the attention of the viewers. Prior to the Bobby Darling getting aggressive incident, a video of two women quarreling in Delhi Metro turned heads. In the video, a woman was seen threatening the other woman using her father's influence. A few months ago, a young girl wore a bikini in the metro. The video went viral and the incident was quite talked about.



