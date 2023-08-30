Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi adds new family member worth INR 25 Lakhs; check out

Manu Punjabi, the charismatic personality who captured hearts during his stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, has once again made headlines, this time for a luxurious addition to his lifestyle. He was a commoner before participating in Bigg Boss 10, and post which he gained recognition, He was one of the finalists of the season. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 but made an exit owing to health issues. The reality star took to social media yesterday to share an exciting moment – the unveiling of his brand-new car.

Manu Punjabi buys new car

In a video shared on his social media handles, Manu is seen standing in front of a veiled car, his excitement palpable. As the video progresses, he playfully pulls away the covering to reveal a sleek and stylish vehicle that instantly dazzles. The smile on Manu's face as he removes the cover of his new possession speaks volumes about his sense of accomplishment and pride. The former reality contestant captioned the video with a mix of gratitude and enthusiasm, expressing his joy at this milestone. Uploading the video of unveiling the new vehicle he wrote in the caption, “New Family member #xuv700 #maa Tu Dekh Rhi Hai Na Jai Shree Ram Jai Bhole Baba #jaipurcity#newcar #mahindraxuv700 L #jaipur #pinkcity #jaipur Bhai ko #congratulations Dedo jaldi se.. #rajasthan #manupunjabi #om” It's a Mahindra XUV 700, priced at around INR 28 lakhs depending on the model. His fans, who have been a constant source of support since his Bigg Boss days, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of admiration.

Check out the post here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to his video, netizens showered congratulatory messages in the comment section. One user wrote, "maa khush hai Congrats mannu bhya." Another commented, "Yess . She is watching and she is showering her blessings upon you." Some also wrote that due to his long association with Bigg Boss, he is earning well.

It was in2021, when he first bought a swanky car. And now with the latest addition, he becomes the proud owner of two vehicles.

