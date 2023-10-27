Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan hospitalised; shares health update on social media: PIC

Hina Khan shared a picture on her social media updating the fans about her health, which has not been good lately. She has been part of the television industry for more than a decade now. The actress has enticed her fans with all sorts of roles whether positive or negative. The actress rose to popularity from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and since then she has never looked back. She is a fashionista and often flaunts her outfits to her fans with grace. Lately, Hina Khan has been off the screen for quite some time.

Hina Khan shares a health update on her Instagram handle, leaving fans worried

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was not well and was hospitalized. The actress recently posted a story on her social media that got fans worried. She posted a selfie wearing hospital clothes and a tape on her left hand. The actress is seen pouting and captioned, "Spread Love...". She also wrote, "No matter where you are, what state of mind you are in, if you find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie..." with big smile emojis.

Here take a look-

The reason for the actress being hospitalized is yet to be known. She has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. Apart from Hina, Jasmine Bhasin, and Shehnaaz Gill were also recently unwell and had to be hospitalised.

Hina Khan's Professional Front

The actress has a fan following for her television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress broke her ideal bahu image by venturing into a remake of 2000's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and played Komolika. People loved her new avatar on screen as a vamp. She depicted herself as an adventurous person by taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi and was one of the finalists. She was later seen in Bigg Boss 11 and fans loved her true personality on the Salman Khan-hosted show. She managed to be the first runner-up on the show. Hina also got a prestigious opportunity to walk on the Cannes Film Festival carpet. Her journey has been very inspiring to lots of people.

