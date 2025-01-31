Bigg Boss 11: When Hina Khan revealed if she was ‘jealous’ of Shilpa Shinde cooking in kitchen; THROWBACK

It has only been a few days since Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up. While the viewers are still actively discussing the controversies and incidents related to the season, let us take a stroll down memory lane by revisiting Bigg Boss 11's press conference segment. When the reporters were invited into the house, Hina Khan was asked whether she felt insecure about Shilpa cooking in the kitchen.

One of the reporters asked Hina Khan, "Aapne humesha kaha hai ki Shilpa kitchen mein hi rehti hai kar ke, Shilpa ne kitchen mein reh ke kaafi dil jeete. Toh kya aap iss cheez se jealous ho? (You have always said that Shilpa stays in the kitchen, Shilpa has won many hearts by staying in the kitchen. So, are you jealous of this thing?)."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame responded, "Kitchen mein rehna, mujhe nahi pata tha. Mujhe yeh laga ki agar aisa hai ki kitchen mein khana banana, I know I will not say that she does it on purpose. Lekin all the time kitchen mein rehna aur task nahi karna aur baaki ka involvement nahi dikhana. I always felt ki itna kya hai ki aap task bhi kar rahe ho."

(Staying in the kitchen, I did not know. I felt that if it is about cooking in the kitchen, I know I will not say that she does it on purpose but staying in the kitchen all the time, not doing any tasks, and not showing other involvement. I always felt that what is so important that you are not doing the task)

Further, when the actress mentioned that if it was the strategy, she could have also learnt cooking before entering the show. Another journalist criticized Hina by explaining how Bigg Boss is not Khatron Ke Khiladi and that one could win over people by only participating in tasks.

Puneesh Sharma jumped to Shilpa Shinde's rescue and compared her to the 'typical Indian housewife,' who, despite doing all the hard work, is made to feel like no work has been accomplished. During the media conference, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress was also seen getting emotional.