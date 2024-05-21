Shilpa Shinde is a household name thanks to her role in the popular Hindi sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Her comedic timing and innocent charm have charmed audiences. After winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, she appeared as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Although she started strong, her journey on the show became embroiled in controversy.

Recently, in an interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Shinde addressed the issue in detail and clarified statements she made at the time.

Shilpa Shinde lashes out at the judges of JDJ 10

Shilpa Shinde has addressed her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 controversy where she lashed out at the judges panel back then, as she had previously commented, “Karan sir, you don’t know how to dance, if you really have to comment. Stick to what you know, please. Madhuri ma’am can comment, but please be a bit sensitive. Nora, it's high time you learn some Hindi. You are a judge of a Hindi-language show.”

Recently, giving the clarification on the same the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress mentioned that she has never said anything to the channel or the judges. Further Shilpa highlighted that she was suffering from migraine and couldn’t give her one hundred percent in the show. The migraine was so intense that she was not able to see or hear anything and she claimed that the channel knew about it as she informed them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Shinde said, “The judges sitting there should think a bit before commenting. As a celebrity, when you judge a contestant, you should consider this.”

Further, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant gave an example of Rohit Shetty, and how he used to motivate his contestants and boost their morale every time when someone did anything wrong.

Shilpa Shinde in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa Shinde is one of the confirmed names among the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actress is all set to showcase her daredevil side after her stints on Bigg Boss 11 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Shilpa has started buckling herself up with the bubble exercises, and swimming exercises where she is working on controlling her breath underwater. Apart from the physical workout, she has a good diet and a lot of sleep in order to have mental stability for the stunts.

However, the actress feels that Krishna Shroff is her biggest competition as he is extremely fit.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Take a look at contestants’ preparations for show; From Abhishek Kumar to Sumona Chakravarti