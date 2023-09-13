Bigg Boss 13 fame actor Arti Singh shares poignant caption about her panic attacks; Says 'I've been getting them lately...'

Popular television artist Arti Singh has given the audience many remarkable performances. Starting her career in 2007, the actress has acted in many daily soaps; be it a good bahu or a negative character. The actress is currently seen in a daily soap Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.

Being a public figure at times takes a toll on an artist's health. The actress has recently spurred about her mental issues to her fans. In a social media post, Arti spoke about her panic attacks and how she has been coping while delivering a commendable performance, as an actor on television.

Arti Singh posts a Cryptic Cation about her Panic Attacks

Arti Singh recently dropped a post on her Instagram handle talking about her daily struggle with her panic attacks as an artist. She captioned the post- "There are times when u feel alone and numb. I hv been too open about my panic attacks. And I hv been getting them lately. Where I feel I’m alone. And every day I get up and fight it coz I hv to shoot and perform. But I also know I'm fighter . And nothing stays same."

She further adds- "Everything changes with time. And it ok. I hv been always vocal about it. Coz I know there are so many going thru and quite . Just want to say you are not alone . There is someone watching over you. Vo uparwala hai . Aur vahi himmat deta hai . I don’t care who thinks what . I just know may be someone who reads this gets to know u are not alone. God bless u all . Keep your smile intact. World needs it. U are beautiful."

She adds that she has been talking about her condition before and has been in constant struggle with this. She has held a firm belief in God, which gives her strength to stand strong like a rock. She initiates a hand to all those who feel it's a lonesome struggle whereas every person is struggling from anxiety.

Arti Singh Work Front

Apart from doing daily soaps, the actress has done many comedy shows like The Comedy Cirus. She was a part of a mythological show Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, was seen in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka and was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

