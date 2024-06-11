Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh recreates Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk in Paris; WATCH

Newly married couple Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are currently in Paris for their honeymoon. On their dreamy vacation, the duo is making the most of their special time and sharing glimpses of it on their social media handles.

Now, Arti has joined the viral social media trend in Paris near the Eiffel Tower and has nailed it. The actress recreated Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi.

Arti Singh recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk:

A few minutes back, Arti Singh took to her social media handle and dropped a video for her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress looks gorgeous in a red saree as she recreates the viral walk near the Eiffel Tower. Here, Arti aces Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi like a pro.

While Aditi Rao Hydari shot this scene in a gorgeous red lehenga, Arti decided to give it a twist by sporting a red saree. Sharing this clip, Arti captioned, "I hv a saree and no regrets."

Watch Arti Singh's video here-

About Aditi Rao Hydari's viral walk:

Aditi Rao Hydari garnered immense applause for her outstanding performance as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar. Her performance and particularly her Gajagamini walk in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao instantly gained eyeballs and appreciation.

Since then, several social media influencers, actors and fans have recreated this walk, adding their own unique touch.

About Arti Singh's personal life:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan kept their relationship under wrap for many months before they made it official on social media. It was April 22, 2024, when their pre-wedding festivities began. From Haldi, mehndi, sangeet to wedding and reception, their wedding was a grand affair which was attended by numerous celebrities from the showbiz industry.

Arti and Dipak tied the wedding knot on April 25 at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. From Uncle Govinda to Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants like Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and other celebrities were seen at Arti's reception.

Speaking about Arti Singh's professional life, the actress has been a part of numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Parichay, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Waaris, Bigg Boss 13, Shravani and more.

