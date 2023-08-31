Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz makes a bold statement; says, ‘Nobody can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s’

Asim Riaz has etched his name as a recognizable figure within the entertainment landscape. Renowned for his multifaceted talents as an actor, model, and rapper, he has lent his presence to a multitude of music videos over time. The shared stint of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 13 platform ignited discussions, with their intricate love-hate dynamic becoming a focal point of conversation. In a recent concert appearance, Asim Riaz made an unequivocal assertion, stating that the positions he and Sidharth hold are unassailable.

Firm words from Asim Riaz: No replacing him or Sidharth Shukla

In a recent concert, rapper Asim Riaz while talking to the audience made a bold and clear statement. Riaz said, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place.”

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship:

Bigg Boss 13 has been acknowledged as a standout season, etching its place among the best. The friendship between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla emerged as a standout phase of the show, resonating with viewers. This chapter undoubtedly marked a high point in their individual journeys, as their united presence garnered admiration for their strength. Post their separation, situations have taken a slightly challenging turn, but the fan base remains steadfast in their support for both individuals during the entire season.

A few months back, Riaz uploaded a video reminiscing about their days in the Bigg Boss house. The video showcased their camaraderie and the stolen moments he and Sidharth cherished during their stay. To underscore the sentiment, Asim chose the emotive song Tera Yaar Hoon Main by Arijit Singh from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Accompanying the video, he provided a heartfelt caption, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Sidharth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me… I still can’t believe this, see you on the other side SiD.”

About Asim Riaz:

Asim Riaz rose to fame after his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. He became the first runner-up of the show. He quickly solidified his presence in the music realm, delivering a string of popular tracks. Asim has made his mark with hits like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and more.

About Sidharth Shukla

Speaking about his career trajectory, Sidharth Shukla catapulted to stardom following his standout role in Balika Vadhu in 2012. His journey encompassed various television shows, including appearances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Tragically, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, leaving his fans and the industry in mourning.

