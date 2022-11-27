Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz performs with DJ Snake- Watch

Asim Riaz came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Post this, one after the other, Asim cemented his foothold in the music business and delivered some hit tracks. He gained immense popularity and fame owing to his amazing music videos and charming persona. Asim took the internet by storm recently when he dropped a video with French music producer DJ Snake on his social media handle.

For the unversed, in the past, Asim had shared posts about collaboration with DJ Snake . DJ Snake was in Mumbai recently for his concert, which was a part of his six-city tour across India. The concert happened on Saturday in Mumbai. During this, Asim got an opportunity to share the stage with DJ Snake, and the crowd was on fire as they enjoyed the concert. Sharing this video, Asim captioned, "My G you killed it". Fans are going gaga over this video and have dropped amazing comments for Asim.

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as Pinjara and Gawara Nahi, which were hit among their fans.