Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur surprises husband Nikhil Patel on his 44th birthday in a delightful way

Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most renowned actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress is currently in London, making memories with her husband Nikhil Patel by celebrating her his birthday. The mentor and investor Nikhil Patel, just turned sweet 44 and is living his life to the fullest. Dalljiet Kaur shared an Instagram post today, wishing her lovely husband on his birthday.

Check out how Dalljiet Kaur wished her husband Nikhil Patel on his birthday

Dalljiet shared a video of herself and her husband on her Instagram and wrote, “No words can ever define what I want to wish for you Nik. You are a true lion … true Leo. You are an amazing father… an amazing husband … a true family man!”

The actress further continued, “Happiest birthday Nik. Thank you for making me believe in love again. Thank you for being you. May babaji bless you with loads of happiness, the healthiest long life, and a beautiful story to tell our three kids of your inspiring journey ahead!”

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel’s love story

Talking about how Dalljiet and Nikhil fell in love, the actress had told ETimes, “The first time I saw Nikhil my first reaction was why is he wearing blue nail paint. I distinctly remember it but then I later came to know he is a father of two girls. We connected as parents and that time it was not on our minds that we both are single and want to be together. ”

She mentioned that Nikhil and she stayed in touch, and got to know each other as parents first then later as families. The actress revealed that Patel proposed to her in the most dreamy way she could ever imagine. Dalljiet revealed that Nikhil hired a cameraman to capture these lovely moments and proposed to her in Nepal in front of tourists.

The actress further said that, she instantly said YES to Nikhil’s proposal. The couple tied the knot in March this year.

We wish Nikhil Patel a very happy birthday from the team of Pinkvilla!

