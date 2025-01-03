Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur was once on every dating website; read to know why

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur’s life has not been easy. She has faced ups and downs in her personal life, dealing with two failed marriages. The actress, who was married to the popular television actor Shalin Bhanot, recently spoke about dealing with divorce from her first marriage.

Dalljiet Kaur was shattered after the first marriage with Shalin Bhanot fell apart. She was scared to be in a relationship for nine years. Talking about it, she shared, “I took my own sweet time. I was in denial for more than 2-3 years that my marriage broke. The divorce word would not go down well with me; I would just break down and keep crying. At that time, Jaydon was an infant; it was not easy at all.”

In her head, she was still married to the Bigg Boss 16 fame and would get angry if anyone flirted with her. Jaydon was an infant back then, and it was not easy for her. “Then, I started looking out because I wanted Jaydon also to see a normal family. After this, I was on every dating website and kept looking,” added the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress.

For those who came late, Shalin met Dalljiet while working together in Kulvaddhu and married in 2009. Their marriage ended in 2015 after she accused him of domestic abuse. They have a son, Jaydon, whom they welcomed in 2014.

In recent conversations and social media posts, Dalljiet revealed that Shaln makes no effort to stay in touch with their son. However, she stated that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant was around in those 9 years after divorce. She thought it would be healthy to let the son and the father meet. “But today, if you ask Shalin how old is Jaydon, he wouldn’t know,” mentioned the actress.

