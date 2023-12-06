Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz part ways; former writes 'Our togetherness comes to an end'

Himanshi Khurana's latest tweet has shocked her and Asim Riaz's fans. The actress has officially confirmed her breakup with Asim Riaz. For a while, their break-up rumors were rife, however, putting all speculations to an end, Himanshi has now announced that she and Asim have decided to part ways and has requested fans to respect their privacy.

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz:

Just a few minutes ago, Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter handle and officially announced her breakup with Asim Riaz. She shared a note with her fans that read, "YES, me and Asim are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy - Himanshi."

In her tweet, Himanshi didn't reveal the reason for parting ways with Asim Riaz. However, this news has left their fans shocked and heartbroken.

For the uninitiated, there were several rumors doing rounds regarding Himanshi and Asim's break up. However, Asim rubbished all the rumors when he visited Mumbai airport to receive Himanshi. Their video of being together went viral and fans were relieved to see them together.

Soon the rumors surfaced again when Asim didn't wish Himanshi on her birthday. Himanshi celebrated her birthday on November 29 with her close friends.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship:

Speaking about their love story, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz fell in love with each other during their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 13. At that time, Himanshi was already engaged to someone. However, when Asim expressed his feelings for her, she broke up with her fiance and started dating him.

Asim and Himanshi dated for over 3 years until they decided to break up. During their relationship, the couple was adored by their fans and they were often spotted going on vacations together. Though the duo avoided PDA and kept their relationship private, their rare pictures of them being together were loved by their fanbase. They even did several music videos together like Pinjra, Kalla Sonha Hai, and more.

