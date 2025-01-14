Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana hospitalized, leaves fans worried about her health
Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana took to social media to share recent update about her life. The actress posted pictures from the hospital bed.
Popular actress Himanshi Khurana recently worried her fans after sharing a post from a hospital bed on January 13. While the reason for her hospitalization remains unknown, the actress appeared in high spirits as she teased the launch of her upcoming cosmetic brand.
In the post, Himanshi Khurana is seen sitting on the hospital bed, showcasing some of her brand’s makeup products. True to her dedication and passion, the actress captioned the post with a hint of excitement, expressing that she couldn’t stay calm even in the hospital because of her brand launch. Her fans loved her enthusiasm, but it also left them concerned about her health.
Check out Himanshi Khurana's post below:
Fans took to the comment section to shower love and prayers for her speedy recovery. Many appreciated her resilience, with a few pointing out that she continued working despite having a fever. “You are truly strong for shooting the entire day while being unwell,” one fan commented. While the actress has not revealed the reason for her hospitalization, it seems the actress is suffering from flu.
The actress has yet to share details about her health condition, leaving fans hopeful for an update soon. In a separate Instagram story, she shared a clip where it's seen she has got visitors in the hospital.
Talking about her professional font, Himanshi began her modeling career at 16, winning the Miss Ludhiana title. She gained fame with her debut in Punjabi cinema through the film Sadda Haq. Her Bollywood debut came with Jeet Lengey Jahaan (2012). Khurana later took on a lead role in the Punjabi film Leather Life, opposite Aman Dhaliwal, and also starred as the lead actress in the 2015 Punjabi film 2 Bol. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Last year, she made headlines for her breakup with longtime boyfriend Asim Riaz.
ALSO READ: Why does Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishabh Jaiswal’s latest post with girlfriend Shreya Kalra have fans gushing? WATCH