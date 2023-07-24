Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana purchases dream home in Mumbai; here's what she did on first day

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses and singers in the Punjabi film industry, often referred to as Pollywood. The beautiful actress began her career as a model, winning the title of Miss Ludhiana. Subsequently, she achieved recognition as one of the finalists in Miss PTC Punjab 2010, and in the same year, she secured victory in the Miss North Zone Contest held in Chandigarh. Her entry into the Punjabi music industry was marked by hit music videos like Jodi-Big Day Party opposite Kuldeep Manak and Soch, opposite Hardy Sandhu. However, her career soared to new heights in 2015 when she collaborated with numerous popular singers, including Badshah, J Star, Jassi Gill, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh, and others. Additionally, the talented 31-year-old made her debut as a singer with the song High Standard and further showcased her versatility by featuring in the hit Punjabi film, Sadda Haq.

Himanshi gained massive attention when she made a wild card entry into the popular yet controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. Her presence brought a high standard of fame to the show due to her previous controversy with singer Shehnaaz Gill, who was also a contestant on the show. During her stint in the show, Himanshi formed a strong friendship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz, and over time, Asim developed feelings of love for her. However, at that time, Himanshi was engaged to someone else, and thus, she hesitated to accept Asim's feelings. In January 2020, she ended her previous relationship, and shortly after, she returned to the show as Asim's supporter. Himanshi's journey in Bigg Boss season 13 became a subject of immense interest and intrigue for the audience, adding to her already significant fame in the entertainment industry.

Himanshi Khurana buys her own house

After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, popular actress and singer Himanshi Khurana went on to feature in hit romantic videos like Kalle Sohna Nai, Khyal Rakhya Kar, Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam, and Afsos Karoge with her boyfriend Asim Riaz. The 31-year-old fame also appeared in another Punjabi film, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. The beautiful actress has been open about her journey with Bigg Boss, revealing that it was not an easy experience for her, and at times, she even struggled with depression.

While Himanshi has been away from the television screens for some time, she continues to keep her fans updated on her social media. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 fame bought a new house and took to her Instagram to share pictures of the housewarming ceremony held on this occasion. She was seen wearing a teal blue suit paired with lovely earrings and dewy makeup, looking elegant and radiant. Himanshi's dedicated fans congratulated her on this new achievement and extended their best wishes for her future endeavours.

Take a look at the post here

On the Work Front

Himanshi Khurana is primarily known for her work in Punjabi cinema. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She will soon feature in another untitled Punjabi film.

