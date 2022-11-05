Bigg Boss 13 fame Madhurima Tuli to feature opposite John Abraham in a movie?

Madhurima Tuli is a popular name of the Indian telly industry and she has been part of several popular shows. Some popular shows of the actress include Kasturi, Parichay, Kumkum Bhagya, Chandrakant, Qayamat Ki Raat and more. The actress has also been part of reality shows also like Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13. The gorgeous actress recently shared that she is going to star opposite Bollywood star John Abraham.

Madhurima Tuli shared her in her recent post about being part of upcoming movie of John Abraham. The actress shared that she will be playing the role of his wife in the movie, Tehran. The actress shared in the post, “Super excited and blessed to share this new project with you all. Thank you @maddockfilms for having me on board. And thank you @bombaytimes for this lovely article. Really looking forward for your love and support for this one.”